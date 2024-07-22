Hundreds gathered to celebrate 20 years of OAMS at the Blak Tie Ball

The Orange Aboriginal Medical Service celebrated NAIDOC Week at the annual Blak Tie Ball, earlier this month.
The ball acknowledged and celebrated 20 years of the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service (OAMS) delivering continuous community care.
"This year's NAIDOC Week theme: Keep the Fires Burning! Blak Loud and Proud was the focus of renowned journalist, author, moral philosopher, thinker, filmmaker and communicator, Wiradjuri, Kamilaroi and Dharrawal man Stan Grant's keynote address," a spokesperson for the OAMS said.
Around 340 people attended including OAMS staff, family and friends as well as representatives from Charles Sturt University, the Sax Institute, Orange Local Aboriginal Lands Council, University of Sydney, Warriors JRLFC, Orange Hawkes RLFC, peak Aboriginal organisations, local MP's, businesses and community supporters.
