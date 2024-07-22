Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

Hundreds gathered to celebrate 20 years of OAMS at the Blak Tie Ball

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 22 2024 - 9:18pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures are supplied

The Orange Aboriginal Medical Service celebrated NAIDOC Week at the annual Blak Tie Ball, earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.