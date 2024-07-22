Undermanned Hawks rally to record drought-breaking win against Workies

A bruised, battered and undermanned Orange Hawks has defied the odds to record a second win of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Hawks defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 26-12 at Tony Luchetti Sportsground on Sunday, July 22.
After what has been a long winter for the Two Blues, coach Shane Rodney said he was relieved to see some happy faces at the full-time whistle.
"I am really happy for the group to get a win," he said.
"The results haven't been where we would've liked this year so to see them upbeat and smiling after a game was great."
Hawks' only other win came against the same opposition back in round one, a 26-4 victory, with Sunday's result snapping a nine-game losing streak.
However it looked like the number would get into double digits before kick-off with the Two Blues missing a handful of players including young gun Harry Wald and veteran five-eighth Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill.
Workies breached their defence in the opening exchanges through Kaidyn Whittaker but Hawks hit back through Glen Maxwell shortly after.
A try to Adam Hart in the 39th minute put them in front in bitterly cold and windy conditions but with Hawks largely flattering to deceive in second halves, they needed a strong finish.
They got it on the 60-minute mark, running in three tries in 10 minutes to Rakai Tuheke, Jarrod Morgan and Brodie Tarleton respectively.
Workies' cause wasn't helped by an injury to key player Riley Dukes while the strong wind was at Hawks' back.
The home side grabbed a consolation try to Tom Fraser with three minutes remaining to reduce the deficit.
Rodney said his troops showed up in the right headspace.
"I really liked how we turned up with a good attitude," he said.
"Lithgow is always a tough place to play and the boys were really positive and went and earned a much-needed win.
"We were down a few players and had a numbers of boys back-up so we needed some big efforts from all the boys. One to 17, I thought they all played their part and contributed which was great."
Lithgow coach Peter Morris said it was a disappointing loss after a positive season to date.
"Very disappointed after yesterday," he said.
"Hawks wanted it more than we did.
"We lost Riley Dukes early in the second half, he is very hard to replace. Our attack was a bit flat yesterday as well.
"They didn't give in and I want this to continue for our last two games."
Despite being out of the finals race Rodney said he wanted to see more improvement leading into 2025 with Hawks still to face top two sides Mudgee Dragons and Parkes Spacemen before a final match against the hot and cold Bathurst St Pat's
"There are always things to work on and improve," he said.
"The last month of our season is about finishing it off on a positive note and ticking some more wins off."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.