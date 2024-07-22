Looking back: bodies found in East Orange paddock murder-suicide case

It was a local milkman by the name of Read to discover two bodies lying side by side in an East Orange paddock, his usual rounds quickly turning "extraordinary" on the wet September morning.
Ploughed with multiple revolver wounds, the bodies of a man and woman were found in the small McLachlan Street field around 6.30am in Orange on September 28, 1911.
The milkman, who had called to the bodies with neither answering, alerted police to the situation in the paddock.
Shortly after their arrival, police found a revolver under the male's dead body, which showed three bullet wounds.
The gun appeared to have been recently discharged at the time.
But the person to name the two was the idle female on the ground, who was physically lifeless yet miraculously able to speak.
They were identified as James (or John) Joseph Roche, and young 19-year-old woman, Ethel Gladys McKenna.
Miss McKenna, who was found at the site with two bullet wounds in each temple, told police Mr Roche had shot her before turning the gun on himself.
According to historical records, it's said the man "fired at himself" three times or more, where two bullets had "flattened themselves against his forehead" and lodged under the skin.
The fatal blow entered over his right ear.
The young woman's condition was considered very serious, which proved correct after she tragically died in Orange's hospital nine days later on October 6.
As reported in The Dubbo Liberal and Macquarie Advocate on September 29, 11, an inquest held by the deputy coroner recorded Miss McKenna's death as a result of injuries to the brain caused by a bullet wound.
The coroner's returned verdict stated: "I find that the said Ethel Gladys McKenna, at the Orange Hospital, in the Town and District of Orange, in the State of New South Wales, on the 6th day of October, 1911, died from the effects of a revolver shot wound, wilfully and feloniously inflicted on her on 27th September, 1911, by James Joseph Roach, since deceased."
Pieces of shattered bone were removed from the woman's head, but the bullets were not discovered.
A verdict of suicide was recorded for Mr Roche's death.
Earlier during the evening prior, it's understood Mr Roche went to Miss McKenna's home on September 27 and asked her to go with him to the post office.
He'd been working as a groom, or bellboy, at the Victoria Hotel at the time.
Complying with his request, the young woman's father eventually grew concerned about his daughter's whereabouts when she still hadn't returned home around 10pm.
Police then "searched the town for her all night" after her dad reported her as missing around midnight.
After the milkman discovered the bodies around daybreak, police were originally stumped by the revolver at the scene, which contained five of six loaded cartridges with only one discharged.
Police later discovered Mr Roche was seen in his room at the hotel around 9pm on the same evening after he'd already shot Miss McKenna.
"From this it is surmised that after shooting the girl, he attempted to commit suicide, but the shots were not fatal," the The Bendigo Independent reported on September 30.
"He returned to the hotel, reloaded the revolver, and then went back to the paddock and completed the suicidal act.
"Four empty cartridge shells were found in his room. Jealousy is supposed to be at the bottom of the affair."
It was reported Mr Roche had purchased the gun and cartridges a few days prior.
When asked what he wanted them for, he had apparently told Miss McKenna: "You will know all about it on Wednesday."
Published by several mastheads as an "awful tragedy", the grim incident was formally recorded as a case of murder-suicide.
