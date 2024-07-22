Sam slams calls to quit: 'I can do two jobs, just like most mums and dads'

Sam Farraway has slammed calls he needs to step away from his role in state politics to concentrate on his run at a seat in Federal politics, declaring he can handle two jobs at once.
Feeling the heat just two days into his tenure as the new Nationals' candidate for Calare, Mr Farraway is facing calls to resign from the state's Legislative Council on Macquarie Street.
Stephen Lawrence, the sitting Labor MLC for Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo, predicted the Central West community "would be appalled" if Mr Farraway were to sit in state parliament for up to nine months until the next federal election.
"A state MP serves only one master, the people of NSW, through the Parliament of NSW," Mr Lawrence said.
"Mr Farraway needs to be fully and immediately transparent and tell the people of NSW when he will be resigning from the NSW Parliament.
"I am calling upon him to resign as soon as possible."
In his first media stand-up as the Nationals candidate for Calare on Monday, Mr Farraway said he would be resigning from the state parliament when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls the election.
Given the next election won't be until 2025, Mr Farraway has plenty of time to juggle both roles. Which, he said on Monday, he is entitled to do.
"I think my track record around representing this region ... speaks for itself. And I can do two jobs, just like most mums and dads are doing right now to back their family household budget, the pressures of cost of living and anyone that is in small business," he said.
"As a small business owner myself you've got to balance more than two jobs. You've got to be able to do multiple jobs. I will let my track record speak for itself."
Mr Lawrence said it was important Mr Farraway "quickly resign" from the Legislative Council, and he went further than that too.
Mr Lawrence has also called upon the National Party to commit to immediately appointing a successor to the Legislative Council and not leave the seat open in case Mr Farraway is defeated in the federal election.
"The Parliament is at its best when all its members are present and fully focused on the job," Mr Lawrence said.
"It would be a real disservice to the people and parliament of NSW if Mr Farraway was not to be immediately replaced in the Legislative Council upon his resignation."
Mr Lawrence said leaving the seat vacant would be to facilitate the Calare hopeful's possible return, and doing so "would be all about Mr Farraway and not the people of NSW".
"Mr Farraway has made it very clear he is now more focused on a campaign for a nuclear power plant at Mount Piper than he is on his Legislative Council duties. It is untenable that he now sit in state parliament until the federal election," Mr Lawrence said.
Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud declared the looming clash of Calare a critical one for his party ahead of the next election.
He endorsed Mr Farraway as his party's candidate, before taking a pot-shot at his former colleague and current member for Calare Andrew Gee when saying: "the people of Calare deserve stronger representation and Sam can help bring commonsense to Canberra."
Mr Littleproud believes electing a Nationals member for Calare would end Anthony Albanese's tenure as Prime Minister.
"The people of Calare elected a National at the last Federal election and the Nationals want to continue to honour that contract, even though the current independent member didn't because he supported the $450m "Voice" which could have paid for a quarter of the upgrades to the Great Western Highway," Mr Littleproud said.
"It's important we return integrity to politics in Calare and who the people of Calare elect should reflect the values they voted for and not someone who will cut and run."
