Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Federal Election

Sam slams calls to quit: 'I can do two jobs, just like most mums and dads'

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 22 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sam Farraway has slammed calls he needs to step away from his role in state politics to concentrate on his run at a seat in Federal politics, declaring he can handle two jobs at once.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.