Clash of Calare: Farraway willing to take on rival Gee in live debate

New Nationals candidate for Calare Sam Farraway says he's willing to go head-to-head with incumbent independent MP Andrew Gee in a live debate ahead of the federal election.
"I'm certainly up for any debate, as long as it is about the future of this region," Mr Farraway said.
"As long as it is about policy, not mud slinging, which we've seen already from the current member, as long as it is about who is going to deliver the best plan for our small businesses, for our farmers, for our families and for our industry right across Calare."
Mr Farraway who is a member of the NSW Legislative Council confirmed he would be standing for the seat of Calare for The Nationals in the 2025 election on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
On Monday, July 22, he outlined his plans including upgrading the Great Western Highway, introducing nuclear power at Lithgow as well as taking action to reduce red tape for small business and farmers, as well as removing the live sheep export ban.
"No matter where you live in the fantastic Central West, this region will never, ever be able to realise its full potential until we have a decent highway over the mountains providing that connectivity between the city and the bush," Mr Farraway said.
"Firstly, I'm going to advocate, with the support of David Littleproud and Peter Dutton to return the $2 billion that was cut by the Albanese Labor government."
Mr Farraway said former Liberal and National governments had put in 10 years worth of work into the Great Western Highway project for the duplication of 34 kilometres of road.
"If you ask any exporter, if you ask any tourism operator whether it's in Bathurst, Orange, Mudgee, the Cabonne Shire, you ask them and they want the great Western Highway long-term vision delivered because the reality is whether you're exporting goods from from paddock to port or paddock to markets in this region or attracting Sydneysiders to this beautiful part of the state and country we need better connectivity," he said.
"We can no longer, we can no longer, just expect that that a insufficient, unsafe road over the mountains is going to cut it and I want to do something about it and deliver that project for the good people of the Central West..
The introduction of nuclear energy was another focus for Mr Farraway's campaign.
"We must look at zero emission nuclear energy that will deliver 24/7 power for all our homes and businesses across the region, but also deliver opportunities real opportunities for Lithgow and the Central West to be the engine room of regional NSW to deliver real economic opportunity, job opportunity, whether it be advanced manufacturing across this region," he said.
"We need an energy policy that if the wind isn't blowing and the sun isn't shining, how are we going to power our homes? How are we going to power our businesses across this region, this state and this country?
"I actually think that there is huge opportunity for the people of Lithgow, for the people of the Central West, there are real jobs with nuclear energy.
"I have been to see how nuclear energy works first hand overseas. I have better informed myself so I can take the community on this journey, and I can explain and better inform the community right across the region on how we can get it right and make it work here in the Central West."
"Thirdly, we need to make sure that our farmers are front and centre," he said.
"Our farmers need a fair price."
He said politicians need to look at things like divestiture powers, the selling of subsidiary business interests and reduction of assets.
It was also important to make sure they aren't being "held ransom by major supermarkets".
Mr Farraway said he and The Nationals have already been fighting against a biosecurity levy being imposed on farmers saying it would only advantage farmers importing goods into Australia.
He also wants to remove the live sheep export ban.
"It is only a matter of time before Labor with the Greens go down this path to try and ban live cattle exports as well," he said.
Mr Farraway will also be campaigning for small business and says he understands what they want and need because he is a former small business owner himself who has employed people.
"I truly understand that small business is not looking for subsidies.
"They're not looking to have money thrown at them.
"They want big business, they want big government to get out of their daily operations, they want red tape removed so it doesn't hinder their business operations, they want strategic infrastructure built to create productivity."
Mr Farraway said he's planning a door-knocking campaign and will be in Lithgow on Wednesday, July 22, to talk to businesses and residents about the coalition's nuclear energy plan.
I will be door knocking this electorate like no one has ever seen before.
"I don't expect constituents to find me, I will find them.
"I will find them on the main streets of our villages, our towns and our regional cities and I will be asking them what is important to them and how can we have a better Central West, a better Calare and a better country."
"I've got a new set of boots, I plan to wear them out by this campaign, they'll look very vintage by the end," he said.
He will also be asking people to complete a survey to tell him what is important to them and their priorities and will look at whether they align with the priorities of the National Party.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.