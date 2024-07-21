Family pays tribute to dad killed in crash

Loud, cheeky and underneath it all, kind - Adam Doolan is being remembered as a larger-than-life figure in the wake of his death last week.
Journalist Em Gobourg has spoken with Mr Doolan's family after he was killed in a car crash in Brisbane this month.
In Manildra on Sunday, Balian Williamson proudly braved the cold to beat the same old drum where his forefathers did nearly 100 years ago.
Em Gobourg was at the official grand opening of the new Mandagery Creek Bridge and was able to put together this great story on a bit of the town's history.
In sport, there was a major upset in the Blowes Clothing Cup while a genuine darkhorse for the 2024 Woodbridge Cup title has emerged - sports journalist Dom Unwin has both of those stories out of the weekend.
ICYMI: check out this week's out and about offering - did photographer Jude Keogh spot anyone you know?
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
