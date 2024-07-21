It's a Carty party in Eugowra as Golden Eagles comeback story ramps up

It was a hat-trick to new player Jared Carty grabbing the headlines in a 58-6 win but there has been plenty of history fuelling the 2024 Eugowra Golden Eagles.
Eugowra ran in 12 tries against Cargo Blue Heelers at Ian Walsh Oval on Sunday July 21.
The Golden Eagles were missing captain-coach Alex McMillan, forcing Jarrad Wykamp stepping into the boots for the day.
Wykamp, who is part of Eugowra's team of the century and their last premiership coach in 2012, said while the body was battling he was glad to lead his beloved Golden Eagles again after making a comeback in the wake of the devastating 2022 flood.
"They pulled us all out of retirement. We're counting down the weeks," he said.
"My old man is a local and he lost everything in his house [in the flood] and me and my brother actually made a pact to come back and help Eugowra."
The home side jumped out of the blocks against the Blue Heelers, keeping up with the clock to lead 24-0 after 20 minutes.
They led 36-6 at half-time after an attacking onslaught with Cargo simply giving away too many metres and penalties as Eugowra easily marched upfield.
The visitors showed some resistance after the break, keeping Eugowra scoreless until the 58th minute mark when Carty grabbed his third.
The winger, playing in his first year and having nabbed back-to-back hat-tricks, said he loved being part of the club.
"It was a massive score, the boys did well," he said,
"This is my first year. I live local and it's going well, it's a good bunch of blokes.
"The boys are really trying to get into the semis."
Eugowra's win lifts them to sixth on the Woodbridge Cup ladder, putting them in line for a home elimination semi-final.
It's a drastic improvement on their 2023 season which featured just one win.
Wykamp said the side could match it the competition's best on their day.
"I was really happy with the effort, we had a few boys out today, both our coaches are away on holiday so we had to stand up and have a go for them," he said.
"We're a pretty strong side it's just most of the weeks we beat ourselves.
"The last couple of weeks we've been building into a semi-final run."
