Sydney driver clocked at more than 150km/hr on Mount Panorama

A MAN who sped along part of Mount Panorama in a luxury sedan because he thought it was a racetrack has appeared in court.
Qingyuan Lyu, 23, of Cooper Place, Zetland, stood before Bathurst Local Court on July 10, 2024 to plead guilty to a charge of reckless/furious driving.
Police said they were doing stationary speed enforcement along Conrod Straight at about 4.15pm on June 10, 2024 when they saw a blue Maserati Ghibli sedan.
As the vehicle - driven by Lyu - approached police, he overtook two other cars and was caught by radar doing 154 kilometres an hour when he returned to the correct side of the road, according to police documents before the court.
Lyu continued at a high speed past police before he was stopped a short time later.
Police said he was asked for his licence and why he was speeding and he explained that he thought it was a racetrack.
Calculations by police determined that he was going 174km/h by travelling 437 metres in nine seconds.
LYU entered a plea of guilty to the charge as his solicitor, Shane Cunningham, who appeared as agent, asked for the court to transfer the matter to the Downing Centre.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis granted the request, and told Lyu to consider doing the Traffic Offenders Program.
Lyu will be sentenced in the Sydney Downing Centre court on July 24.
