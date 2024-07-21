Out and about in Orange: Photos from social events on Friday, July 19

Friday was busy in Orange with lots happening around the colour city from artwork to singing and more.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured the events in Orange on Friday night.
She went to Fiorini's Restaurante Italiano. The restaurant has recently reopened. You can read all about that here.
She also captured all the smiling faces at the Rogue's Sculpture Exhibition at the Corner Store Gallery.
Jude also attended Gabe Middleton's Fit Voice Coach Concert.
Looking for some sporting news? Check out this huge upset in the rugby union Blowes Cup on Saturday.
Get all the best galleries, headlines and sporting news straight to your inbox by signing up to the Central Western Daily's headline emails. You get two emails straight to your inbox with everything you need to know from Orange that day, plus the latest news from our national desk.
Got an event you think we should cover? Email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.