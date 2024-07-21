Beating drum a nod to history as bridge's past honoured by town

While his scout uniform didn't offer much warmth on the 7-degree Manildra morning, Balian Williamson proudly braved the cold to beat the same old drum where his forefathers did nearly one century ago.
Marching across the all-new $12 million Mandagery Creek Bridge replacement on Sunday, hordes of residents and reporters followed the 17-year-old from Orange Scout Group to mark a special community event on July 21.
With ancestors stretching back to the small town's inception, a young Mr Williamson said he felt privileged to be able to commemorate a piece of history his ancestors did back in the late 1800s.
"It's quite an honour to do this, because I know my family was also out here all those years ago, walking across this same place to open up a bridge that was new to them back then, too," he said.
"They were the ones to open it up for the first time, so to be able to come out here today and do the same thing, it's pretty special."
Two overdrawn wagons were part of the first traffic to cross the first Mandagery Creek Bridge in Manildra, which was originally built in 1879.
Though, after 49 years of service, floodwater washed the bridge away in February of 1928, eventually replaced by a concrete bridge which opened on April 21, 1930.
Some 90 years on, the condition of the bridge had grown poor and failed to meet modern design standards.
These slices of bridge history were unveiled on Sunday, printed on a formal plaque to mark a unique heritage interpretation area.
Walking across the bridge alongside Mr Williamson, NSW Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Jenny Aitchison said the patience shown by local residents during the nearly two-year build was a crucial element to its success.
She also spoke of how the community banding together to get through the impacts following the 2022 floods was a testament to the people who lived through the deluge.
"The thing for me that's really important is that this just shows the recovery and resilience of your community after those devastating floods," Ms Aitchison said.
"We know there's more work to do and we're investing far more money in recovery now and in the coming years that has been recovered previously.
"So, we're trying to really lean in and support our communities, particularly here in the Central West, because we know how important getting these infrastructures going is, so you can get your lives back on track after these disruptions."
Using an innovative "half-half" construction method, the new build replaced the old bridge on its original alignment
This involved partially demolishing and then constructing the upstream half of the bridge, before repeating the process for the downstream half.
The bridge now sports a pedestrian footpath and wider lanes, including a higher mass limit to boost transport efficiency throughout western NSW.
Work crews have also completed new signage for the bridge, along with fresh line-marking, footpaths and fencing.
An important link for Manildra residents to access the town centre, the new bridge makes way for safer access for all motorists and freight operators travelling between Orange and Parkes.
"The engineers behind this bridge build need to be congratulated for their ingenuity," Ms Aitchison said.
"There are now no limitations on freight movements across the bridge, allowing for reduced travel time in getting materials from paddock to processing."
Joining Damien Pfeiffer, Transport for NSW acting director region west, Cabonne Shire's mayor and deputy mayor Kevin Beatty and Jamie Jones helped to mark the official celebrations.
In his address to the crowd, Mr Beatty gave credit to the builders and crews involved with the build, sharing the kudos with residents for their patience and understanding.
"[Construction works] caused a little bit of chaos for the community at times, but we also know how important bridges are in our community and how they connect us," he said.
"May the bridge stand for a long time."
