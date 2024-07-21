Platypi young guns brush aside pre-game injury crisis to deliver huge upset

Losing NSW Country players Mahe Fangupo and Charlie French was always going to make things tricky for Forbes Platypi against any opposition.
Losing them for the Bathurst Bulldogs fixture is another thing entirely, an already dire situation made worse with the additional withdrawal of Welsh imports Luke and Will Bevan and Callum Reed.
But Forbes rallied and showed why they occupy second place on the Blowes Cup ladder, defeating Bulldogs 28-26 in a gripping clash at Forbes Rugby Club on Saturday, July 20.
It was Bathurst's first loss of 2024 but Platypi assistant coach and lock Andrew Hubbard said his side had more to offer.
"It was a good win, definitely," he said.
"Bathurst were probably not at full strength but I think neither will we. So we can't get too ahead of ourselves.
"But it's still good to get those wins. It's just a boost to us, I think we can still take a lot out of it.
"We've got a lot to work on. I think we didn't play to our potential either."
Hubbard was quick to heap praise of Forbes' young brigade and credited the bench with providing some much needed energy and focus to keep them in the game.
"We had a lot of young guys," he said.
"We had a colt jump in who's not a natural halfback, but he jumped in after we lost Mahe. Callum Reed and our Welsh blokes, the Bevan boys, we lost just before the game.
"So we lost three of our starters just before the game.
"Credit to Zac Fraser and Harry Whitty, they came on and finished the game and a few of those guys really sort of kept us in it because I think what Bathurst do so well is they finish strong.
"I think they're a lot fitter than any other team in the comp."
Hubbard's thoughts are backed by evidence - Bulldogs have made a habit of coming from behind to win games late, most recently against Emus.
For a moment it looked like it would happen again with the home side coping two yellow cards before they dug in and defended.
"They didn't score as many points as they probably expected to come and score," he said
"We got two yellow cards, so at times we were a man down and I think during only one of those yellow cards they scored points.
"So our defensive line and scramble was really good."
The other two games were held in near-blizzard-like conditions in Orange.
Emus swept aside Dubbo Kangaroos 36-5 at Don Strachan Field with fullback Charlie Steele-Park scoring a double.
The win keeps Emus in the hunt for second place and the double chance come finals with a three point gap between them and Forbes.
Over at Pride Park, Orange City Lions took a huge step towards playing finals for the first time since 2020 after they comfortably defeated Cowra Eagles 29-7, over whom they now have a seven-point lead with three matches remaining.
