Who holds the power: Gee or the Nats? We're about to find out

So, it's official.
Sam Farraway will take on Andrew Gee in the next Federal election, which is anticipated to take place in early 2025.
And make no mistake about it: this is the Nationals going all in. All of their chips will be on the table over the next eight-to-10 months as this campaign heats up.
The party has been livid with Mr Gee since he ditched the Nationals and became an independent member in Canberra on December 23, 2022.
In fact, it got quite nasty, to the point Mr Gee was dubbed a "traitor" and urged to resign in a scathing attack levelled by former-ally John Cobb.
In perhaps a more subtle sign the party is keen to win back Calare, over the last 12 months Nationals David Littleproud has been to Orange four times.
Anyone who is interested in any form of polly-watch will know that's a significant number of trips, particularly when Mr Littleproud's home electorate is in Queensland.
We should expect to see more of Mr Littleproud over the coming months too.
But what does this mean for the election in the new year?
It makes the clash of Calare at the very least extremely interesting, especially when you consider it has been the Nationals who have owned the seat for 15 years prior to Mr Gee's switch in allegiances 18 months ago.
Mr Gee won the seat as the incumbent Nationals MP in the last election in 2022. The victory was a thumping one, picking up 47.7 per cent of the first preference votes in a three per cent swing his way.
The main question is: who did the bulk of the heavy lifting in that win? Mr Gee or the Nationals?
Looks like we'll find out in early 2025.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
