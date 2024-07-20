Gee's first opponent locked in: new Nats candidate makes his first promise

The worst kept secret in Australian politics has been made official and new Nationals candidate for Calare Sam Farraway has already made his first promise to voters.
On Saturday Mr Farraway won pre-selection as the Nationals candidate for the seat of Calare ahead of the 2025 Federal election, ending almost 12 months of speculation linking him to the job.
A member of the NSW Legislative Council, Mr Farraway has long been speculated as the man most likely to take on Andrew Gee, a former Nationals member who turned independent in December, 2022.
Mr Farraway has always said he held an interest in Federal politics and has often been seen alongside Nationals leader David Littleproud during the deputy opposition leader's visits to the region.
However, he has by and large distanced himself from rumours linking himself to the role.
In February, 2024, the chess pieces began to move when he stepped away from his role as the shadow minister for regional roads and transport in NSW.
And in June, 2024, he stepped forward and confirmed his desire to take on the Nationals candidacy, declaring Calare had been failed by poor leadership, and isn't getting its fair share.
On Saturday it was all made official.
"I am extremely humbled to have been preselected as The Nationals candidate for the seat of Calare for the upcoming Federal Election," Mr Farraway said in a statement on Saturday.
He is expected to front the media in his first official stand-up as the Nationals candidate for Calare on Monday morning.
"As a lifelong resident of the Central West and a former small business owner, this community is my heart and soul," he said,.
"I know first-hand the pride we all share for our local communities and the neglect we all currently feel as life gets harder and harder under the Albanese Labor Government."
He said families across the region are struggling to pay a mortgage, cover the rent, afford power bills and put food on the table, and declared Anthony Albanese has lost sight of the challenges communities in regional Australia currently face.
He said "it's clear that Canberra have been ignoring the real issues facing us", and that includes the failed Voice referendum and a focus on renewable energy, rather than other options.
A staunch supporter of the Great Western Highway upgrade, Mr Farraway said he would work to reinstate a project he described as "crucial".
"Our communities need change, we need a new vision, a fresh set of ideas and change in how we are represented in Canberra," he said.
His priorities ahead of the 2025 election include:
"It's time our communities' voices were heard again, your concerns were listened too and acted upon," Mr Farraway said.
"To the good people of Calare, my promise to you is if elected, I will not break my contract with you, and to always put you front and centre in my decisions."
