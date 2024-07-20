Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Gee's first opponent locked in: new Nats candidate makes his first promise

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated July 20 2024 - 9:03pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The worst kept secret in Australian politics has been made official and new Nationals candidate for Calare Sam Farraway has already made his first promise to voters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.