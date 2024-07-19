Iconic mountain restaurant to continue legacy

A quaint and rustic restaurant originally put on the market is now back in family hands ... and it's about to reopen.
Journalist Grace Dudley caught up with Kelly Nogarotto - the niece of Marina Fedeli and Patrizia Fiorini - who has taken over the running of the hugely popular Fiorini's restaurant.
Ms Nogarotto says she wanted to keep her family's legacy alive. You can read that story here this morning.
New details from the bumper new residential development in Orange's east have been released, and its green recreational space will be larger than Cook Park.
Journalist Em Gobourg has some of the new details for the Redmond Place development.
This week's PMP judiciary report is not your average reading.
One of the stars of the competition has copped a suspension despite not playing. Senior sports journalist Nick Guthrie is across all of the region's rugby league news.
Have a great weekend.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
