Popular family restaurant 'in the middle of nowhere' reopens its doors

The anticipation ahead of the reopening of a family restaurant on the foothills of Mount Canobolas has been building to the point it's already booked out months in advance.
Fiorini's has served authentic Italian food to the Orange community for 17 years, until the former owners Marina Fedeli and Patrizia Fiorini retired in 2023.
The quaint and rustic restaurant was put on the market, but the couple's niece Kelly Nogarotto decided she wanted to keep her family's legacy alive.
"I thought it would be a shame for it to just die ... I think their legacy is incredible, they've managed to create the most incredible reputation in Orange," Ms Nogarotto said.
Now the manager of Fiorinis, Ms Nogarotto said they're fully booked out until September, despite relying on no advertising other than Instagram.
She attributes this to the "homey family vibe" that has kept people flocking to the restaurant for years despite its location on the outskirts of town.
"People felt like they were eating at Nona's house coming here ... really authentic Italian dishes, big servings with a low price point and people just love that," she said.
"Even though it's in the middle of nowhere, it's literally a barn that's been converted into a restaurant."
"People have been waiting a long time [for the reopening] and some have called up thinking we had closed down and they were so upset."
Ms Nogarotto said they will continue to make classic Roman dishes using as much seasonal produce as possible. Her favourite dish on the new menu is the fritto misto.
"It's a fried entree with calamari, prawns and sage leaves ... it's just beautiful," she said.
Other dishes customers can expect include saltimbocca alla romana, which is veal with prosciutto, and rigatoni carbonara, while they slowly introduce weekly specials.
The new manager said because of Orange's "amazing" food scene, diverse produce and wineries it made perfect sense for her to take over her aunt's restaurant and move to the Central West.
Despite wanting to retain the inviting atmosphere and delicious food, Ms Nogoretto also wants to make a few changes.
Previously, the restaurant didn't have a liquor licence, but it had 'bring your own' alcohol as an option for patrons.
She said it will continue to have 'bring your own' as many wineries surround the restaurant, but they also now have a small wine list of Ms Nogarotto's favourite Orange wines and some other liqueurs.
"It's definitely new and something that maybe was lacking before ... people often want to have a digestive like a limoncello after dinner or an Aperol Spritz or a Negroni," she said.
The restaurant's kitchen has also undergone a small renovation, making it appear larger and more open. Bookings can now be made from Fiorini's website, through their phone number or their Instagram.
