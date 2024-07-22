Former mayor granted costs after sexual assault trial thrown out

A former mayor of a regional town has been awarded costs after a sexual assault trial against him was thrown out.
On Wednesday, June 19, the NSW District Court granted former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields a costs certificate after it found the proceedings against him should not have gone ahead.
"If the prosecution had, before the proceedings were instituted, been in possession of evidence of all the relevant facts, it would not have been reasonable to institute the proceedings," the court said.
Mr Shields had stood trial accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man in 2003 when he was 21 and serving on the Dubbo City Council.
The complainant alleged the sex began consensually but Mr Shields did not stop when he asked him to.
He was arrested and charged with a historical sex offence on June 28, 2022. The matter went to trial in April 2024.
However, the trial was aborted when the Department of Public Prosecutions ordered no further proceedings be taken against Mr Shields.
The trial got off to a rocky start on Monday, April 8, when crown prosecutor Andrew Isaacs applied for the case to be vacated due to comments made to the media by Mr Sheild's high-profile defence counsel Margaret Cunneen.
He said comments made by Ms Cunneen to The Saturday Telegraph implied that sexual assault cases were being brought gratuitously before the court in the aftermath of #MeToo.
Although her comments were not made about Mr Shields' case, Mr Isaacs was concerned they would impact the jury's ability to make a judgement.
Judge Baker agreed the comments could have the potential to prejudice the Crown's case but rejected the application to vacate the trial.
That wouldn't be the only road bump. Just days into the trial, on Thursday, April 11, the jury was dismissed.
The decision came after judge Baker expressed concerns that comments made by the complainant during cross examination could prejudice the jury.
Ms Cunneen was pressing the complainant about his motivation for coming forward with the accusation and put to him it was an attempt to "blacken Mr Shields good name" for political reasons.
The complainant denied this.
Ms Cunneen asked him why, if not political reasons, he had decided to come forward about the assault after watching a Facebook Live video made by Mr Shields' political rival Stephen Lawrence, then mayor of Dubbo.
The complainant said the reason was not political but related to other parts of the video which the Crown told him he, "could not talk about or it might be prejudice".
In the video, Mr Lawrence, a Labor party member, detailed a number of claims made about Mr Shields, a Liberal party member.
He called on anyone who may have information to come forward.
After the complainant's comment Mr Isaacs quickly rose, requesting the jury be sent out of the room.
The judge agreed. He said other allegations against Mr Shields were not to be brought up and the complainant's comments that there was something he was told not to talk about would prejudice the jury.
The jury was dismissed and a new trial began on Monday, April 15, but it didn't get much further than the first attempt.
On the third day of the second trial the jury would not sit while parties discussed how to move forward in light of a new statement the complainant gave to police the night before.
Magistrate Baker handed down his decision to throw out the trial in light of the direction from the DPP on Thursday, April 18.
"It has been directed that no further proceedings be taken against Mr Shields in relation to this trial," he said.
"Proceedings against him on this charge are finished and will not go any further."
The costs hearing was originally set for July 19 but was moved forward a month.
It brings to an end the former mayor's legal battle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.