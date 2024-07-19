Woman with a sweet tooth caught stealing confectionery items from IGA

A woman couldn't help herself when she visited IGA, stealing a number of confectionery items before leaving the store.
Tanisha Dixon, 21, of King Street Coonamble, was found guilty in her absence of shoplifting, in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Court documents state on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 3.45pm Dixon attended the Supa IGA on the corner of Aberford and Wilga Street Coonamble with a young child.
Dixon was seen on CCTV footage walking up and down the aisle before making her way to the confectionery aisle.
Once in the aisle Dixon removed some items from the shelf and looked around before placing the items in her bag.
Dixon made her way to the front of the store where she was stopped by the manager and asked if she had any items in her bag.
She denied having any unpaid items and left the store without paying for the items she took.
The manager reviewed the footage and saw Dixon stealing the items.
On May 11, the manager reported the incident to police who identified Dixon from the footage.
Police attended a King Street address and the occupants of the house told police that Dixon had departed Coonamble the day before to an unknown location.
At 11.55pm on May 16 police executed a search warrant on a Tink Avenue address in Dubbo and inside the home they found Dixon who initially identified herself as Shanikka Smith.
She was placed under arrest for the shoplifting and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Dixon declined to comment on the shoplifting allegations.
Magistrate Garry Wilson fined her $200.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.