Revealed: playground and sports court unveiled in new Orange suburb plans

A youth-focused sporting area with playgrounds for both younger and older children have been revealed as plans finally land for a new residential landmark in Orange.
Shaping up to be a new suburb on the eastern outskirts of the colour city, a new development at Redmond Place will deliver 330 houses with 20 per of those homes earmarked for affordable housing.
It will create 5.3 hectares of open, recreational space for the community.
Located in the city's east at the back of the old Bunnings Warehouse building, where Baby Bunting now sits, the site's newly-completed masterplan includes:
The purpose of the development is to "boost the supply of diverse housing types" currently difficult to find in Orange.
These styles will include duplexes, townhouses and low-rise apartments said to offer people "greater choice and affordability".
Minister for planning and public spaces, Paul Scully described the emerging development to offer part-solutions in terms of bigger-picture security.
"As Orange continues to expand, more homes need to be delivered, along with well-designed public spaces that are the foundation of every successful community," Mr Scully said.
"The release of the masterplan is an important milestone as we lay the groundwork which will help deliver housing, investment, and jobs for Orange.
"It's important we confront the housing crisis in regional NSW."
Mayor of Orange, Jason Hamling said releasing the plans were "a major step forward" on the big project.
"We have heard a lot from the community about what they want to see at Redmond Place and the masterplan delivers on that vision," Mr Hamling said.
"The community want a mix of housing types and access to open space and natural areas.
"This is a new way to do development in Orange."
Completed in partnership between Landcom and Orange City Council, the masterplan and rezoning proposal will be exhibited together for public display.
Orange City Council's planning and development committee chair, councillor Jeff Whitton said he's looking forward to what the project will offer the city at its finish.
While noting there still being "a lot of work" to do, he said the completed plans are the first chance to understand how the new suburb will be rolled out.
Landcom's CEO, Alexander Wendler dubbed the project a high-quality development with "abundant open space" and amenities.
Mr Wendler credited the design outcomes to a detailed process supported by community ideas and feedback.
The community will be invited to learn more about the new plans at upcoming information sessions to be held in Orange in August, 2024.
Subject to approval, construction on the first stage of the development is expected to commence in late 2026.
The masterplan can be found on the OCC website.
