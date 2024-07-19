See who was at the record-breaking Ronald McDonald House Charity Ball

An extraordinary $330,000 was raised at the 2024 Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West Winter Ball on Saturday night at Orange Function Centre.
Carrying out the joint duties of Master of Ceremonies were husband and wife team Associate Professor of Oncology at Orange Hospital Dr Rob Zelienski and his wife the founder and creator of Central West Mums, Amorette.
Guests travelled from the across the state and dug deep particularly after hearing of the importance in the lives of the Miller family of being able to stay at Ronald McDonald House in 2022 while daughter Mackenzie fought for her life with her parents and brothers by her side.
In an emotional highlight of the night Mackenzie was invited to the stage by her parents Lisa and Daniel to thank everyone for their efforts in fundraising.
The courageous family received a standing ovation from the crowd who were visible moved.
"It just really resonated with everyone about the importance of keeping families close, and that all money raised on Saturday night stays local," said RMHC Central West CEO, Rebecca Walsh.
Ms Walsh said staff and volunteers at the house are overwhelmed with the generosity of sponsors for the night and guests who were so generous in their donations and pledging accommodation nights at the Orange House.
