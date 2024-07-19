Central Western Daily
Home/Community
What's on
Photos

See who was at the record-breaking Ronald McDonald House Charity Ball

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 19 2024 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An extraordinary $330,000 was raised at the 2024 Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West Winter Ball on Saturday night at Orange Function Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.