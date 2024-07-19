Young pilot tragically killed after plane crashes in region's west

A young pilot has died after a plane crash ended in tragedy on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a property on Wyalong Road in Lake Cargellico - three hours west of Orange - following reports of a light plane crash around 2pm on July 18.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and assisted the pilot, who was a young man believed to be aged in his 20s.
The pilot, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
NSW Police confirmed a crime scene had been established and will be examined by specialist forensic officers.
An investigation into the cause of the crash will be undertaken by the Australian Transportation Safety Bureau (ATSB).
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.