Letterbox balloons a retirement tribute to 'truly exceptional' postie

Copping a single dog bite after more than 51 years as a courier seemed like pretty good odds when retirement finally swung around for Orange's long-serving postie.
While his body's naturally waking an exact minute before the old 5.33am work alarm used to sound, Gary Williams knows it's still early days after wrapping up work with Australia Post for good on July 18.
A former professional boxer no stranger to titles, Mr Williams walked away with tens of thousands of work hours under his belt, a special plaque for his lengthy service, 18 weeks of untaken sick leave, and a display of farewells for miles.
"People all had balloons out on their letterboxes and little gifts on Thursday and I thought 'Jesus, someone's had a big party around here'," he said.
"l didn't know my wife and son had left notes for people through the streets telling them it was my last day, so once I knew I thought 'oh that's pretty nice'.
"But I'll miss the people the most, especially on this run in south west Orange where I've lived for the last 40 years, because you get to know everyone when you stick around for a while."
Mr Williams would hand-deliver mail and parcels to the front doors of "people struggling" in their older ages to get to their letterboxes.
The 66-year-old postie said it was all just part of the service and "the right thing to do" for the city's elderly residents.
It's also an attitude that tends to go hand-in-hand with a diligent work ethic, which stretches back to his teen years as a telegram boy.
"I thought it was good as part of my boxing training as well because it made me fitter, riding a heavy push bike from the post office all the way to the show ground or up that hill on Mount Lindsay Drive and Dalton Street," Mr Williams said.
"But I just did what dad said, because he was my trainer and my best friend as well, and he'd say not to take any days off unless I was really crook, which I wasn't very often.
"So, even though I ended [work] with about six months [of sick leave] sitting there, I took that as being lucky and one of the fortunate ones, because it meant I was fit.
"And if I'm 'right to go to work, then the right thing to do is to just get up and go to work."
But he "never wanted" to skip work and said he also felt fortunate to deliver mail to the area he's done so for so long.
Delivery manager with Australia Post's Orange Delivery Centre, Mr Williams' boss Deon Jones described the privilege it had been having the postie on the books.
"Gary's dedication and commitment to Australia Post has been truly exceptional, and he has made a lasting impact on both his colleagues and the community he has served so diligently," Mr Jones told the Central Western Daily.
"As we bid farewell to Gary, we celebrate his significant contributions and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.
"We extend our deepest gratitude for his 50 years of exceptional service."
The next chapter has already started for the newly-retired postie, who raved about his gym set-up at home.
He and a group of mates motivate one another with a mix of boxing workouts and cardio-inspired circuits to keep the blood pumping.
He'll also tack on stints of running, more time with his four grandchildren, and hand-in-hand walks with his wife, Rhonda Williams, around the Wentworth Golf Club.
"I've had a heart attack, I've got two new knees, a steel plate at the back of my hand and riddled with arthritis, but I'm here and I'm fit," he said.
"Which is sort of why I retired, because it was a good job but I think there comes a time in life where it all hits you and you've got to retire and learn to get on with life.
"I think not sitting on a motorbike for a lot of hours a day, my back's going to come good with these eight hours a day I didn't have before.
"So, as long as I keep moving and getting out of bed, I'll be 'right."
