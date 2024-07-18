Mystery surrounds missing rugby league gun

One of the stars of the Peter McDonald Premiership could miss the rest of the 2024 season following a mystery injury.
Ahead of the club's biggest clash of the year so far, sports journalist Dom Unwin caught up with veteran Orange CYMS rake Jack Nobes, who has been missing from the field for several weeks.
Now, Nobes has lifted the lid on why his absence has been extended, and when the club can expect its crafty No.9 back on the field.
There's a new business on the main street of Molong.
Journalist Emily Gobourg has spoken with owner Trent Neville and got an insight into how his dream has become a reality.
Meanwhile, a woman in Millthorpe has been charged following a serious crash that injured multiple children just outside of a major regional city earlier this year.
The dangerous driving charges were issued on Thursday and she is set to land in court later this month.
