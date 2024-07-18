Driver charged over serious crash that injured children

A woman was arrested at a house near Millthorpe on Thursday, July 18, following an investigation into a serious crash in the Central West earlier this year.
Just after 2.50pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024, emergency services were called to Duramana Road, Duramana - about 22 kilometres north of Bathurst - following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to Chifley Police District found a white Mazda SUV and a white Nissan ute had crashed head-on.
The driver of the SUV - a 28-year-old woman - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Her passengers - an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy - were taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for further treatment.
The driver of the ute - a 40-year-old man - was taken to Orange Hospital in a serious but stable condition suffering leg injuries.
His passenger - a two-year-old boy - was not injured.
A crime scene was established and an investigation by specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit was started into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Following inquiries, about 11.45am on Thursday, July 18, 2024, officers attended a home in Millthorpe and arrested a 29-year-old woman.
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, driving manner dangerous, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and causing bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle.
She was given conditional bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
