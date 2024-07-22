MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Jade's in the running for national beauty award

LillyRose Beauty has been announced as a finalist for the 2024 Australian Beauty Industry Awards.
Orange beauty therapist Jade Murray of LillyRose Beauty has been named for the second year running as a finalist for the ABIA sole operator of the year 2024 award.
The ABIA's provide a national benchmark of excellence across specialist and individual categories in beauty and make-up.
This year's entries were judged by more than 30 industry icons, each chosen for their extensive industry, business, and creative experience.
Ms Murray has been the sole operator for the past five years at LillyRose Beauty.
Her Orange-based studio has been described as a tastefully designed studio salon where more than 300 clients can escape the outside world with luxurious treatments and pampering.
She delivers luxurious therapies from Esthemax, PRIN, Dermafix and Dermalux as well as Caron Lab wax, Belmacil, Elleebana, Sunescape, La Clinica, Bio Therapeutic and Pure Fiji.
Ms Murray is also known for being community minded having worked with Orange High School to mentor students about being a successful business owner.
She has also been a finalist for the 2023 Western Business Awards for outstanding young business leader and Orange's favourite business and customer service star.
Through LillyRose Beauty, Ms Murray also contributed to Orange's Ronald McDonald House Wish List Wednesday, sponsored local touch football teams, raised funds for Orange Central's cricket fundraiser and the 2024 Orange Dance for Cancer fundraiser.
The winners of this year's ABIAs will be announced at a gala event in Sydney at The Star on August 25.
ABIA and mocha group CEO and founder Linda Woodhead said Ms Murray "is the perfect example of an industry leader and will make an excellent ambassador for the awards program and the industry this year".
"As with all our 2024 Finalists she is now looked to nationally as an innovator in technique, trend and service. The Orange community should be so proud of her achievement," she said.
After opening the first Goldrush Collective Tattoo studio in Blayney a few years ago, owner Jamie Fallon has decided to branch out and extend the offering with a second studio in Bathurst.
The new tattoo parlour at the Bathurst Centrepoint Arcade has three permanent artists, all with varied, unique styles.
This takes the tally of artists between the two stores to nine, and helps to ensure the ease of use for clients, as well as an array of tattoo types to choose from.
One of these artists, is Eda Kasper, who always knew she wanted to tattoo.
"My first memory of wanting to tattoo was when I was in Year 2, and I used to just draw in a little exercise book, but I used to charge the kids at school like 10 cents to draw on their arm," she said.
"That was until the teacher put an end to that, she should have said 'great entrepreneurial skills', but I wasn't allowed to do it anymore. I've just always wanted to do it."
The store is open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and takes bookings, but primarily focuses on operating as a walk-in studio.
"I think our stronghold is that we still remain a walk-in studio ... so we're offering the affordability and flexibility," Ms Kasper said.
"And we have quite a lot of diversity among the artists. We have three Indigenous tattooists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, so we're super welcoming and friendly."
