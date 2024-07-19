Are we really ok with fireworks in summer at Lake Canobolas?

Having read in today's CWD, June 11, about fireworks at Lake Canobolas on NYE it appears that Orange Council members live in a fantasy world divorced from reality and risk assessment.
The lake sits in the middle of high-risk fire zones of heavily wooded, and agricultural land.
Imagine a fire with thousands of people trying to evacuate over very poor quality very narrow roads while firefighting crews are using those same roads in heavy firefighting appliances.
Now imagine it with thick smoke at night.
Add to that crews for the closest RFS brigade trying to battle that chaos to get to the Towac RFS station at the Lake to man those fire trucks.
Even without a fire heavy night traffic on the lake road is asking for motor vehicle accidents.
Is council prepared to compensate livestock and horse owners if they panic and run through fences?
The concept is utter madness.
When local, national and world news are all bleak - as they often are - I try to focus on some of the positives in my community.
For example, during the past two weeks my Mastercard was lost while shopping, and later, when I returned to the shop, it had been handed in at a nearby counter.
When I filled my small car with $30 of petrol, I was told that it had been paid for by a young lady ahead of me.
At least six people have offered assistance as I struggled to put my fold-up walker in the back of my car.
I continue to count myself very fortunate to have such good medical services close by, especially community nurses who call in three times a week to "patch me up" and check on my health.
I must also add the services provided by Orange City Council that my wife and I make use of.
I'm sure that other residents can quickly make their own list of "positives"!
My name is Rebekah Porter. I'm the mother of 10-year-old Bridgette "Biddy" Porter who was brutally killed by a young person she trusted.
Since that tragic day in 2020 when our lives were changed forever, too many families like mine have been shattered by horrific murderous crimes committed by someone close to them in communities like yours and mine.
For those of us left behind, we suffer the endless nightmare of our tragic loss because the system is focused on protecting the killers of our loved ones rather than meeting community expectations and delivering justice for all victims and their families who remain broken and in need of specialised, ongoing support.
While I know that nothing I can ever do will bring our precious little girl back to us, in her memory, we hope to help the loved ones of other murder victims by doing what we can to encourage a judicial system that is fair, transparent and accountable to the community it exists to serve, while increasing the level of essential funding and support services for victims of serious crimes and their families throughout NSW.
We need 20,000 signatures to deliver much needed change to the people of NSW.
As Biddy's mother, I hope everyone will find it in their hearts to support our "Justice for Biddy Porter" campaign by signing and sharing our petition that not only seeks justice for precious Biddy but aims to improve the systems and services that have consistently failed us and many other victims of serious crimes in our community.
Please, walk alongside us in our fight for "Justice for Biddy Porter" and much needed change to Victims Support Services so together we can make Biddy's legacy not about how she died, but how she changed a broken system that protects killers and fails victims of serious crimes in your community like us. #JusticeForBiddy sign our petition at www.justice4biddyporter.com
