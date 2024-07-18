Teen threatened to kill staff member after being denied service at McDonald's

A TEENAGER has been given a conditional release order after he threatened to kill a local McDonald's employee.
Zaine Griffiths, 18, of Kabbera Boulevard, Kelso, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, June 19, where he was charged with stalk/intimidate with the intent to cause fear of physical harm.
He pleaded guilty to the one charge.
According to police documents before the court, Griffiths was at the Kelso McDonald's outlet at around 2.05am on Sunday, May 12 despite the fact he had been banned from McDonald's for previous behaviour.
Griffiths attempted to order a meal in the drive-through.
His friend was told he would be served, but Griffiths was told he would not be served and was required to leave the premises.
According to the police documents, Griffiths parked his car, entered the restaurant and started yelling at the victim in the matter.
"F--- you. I'm gonna kill you. You don't have the rights to do this," Griffiths said, according to police.
Police said the victim's co-worker called triple-0 while Griffiths continued to yell about bashing and killing the victim.
During the altercation, the victim feared that Griffiths would jump the counter and assault him, according to police.
Griffiths left the restaurant after 10 minutes of yelling and went to the service station next door, but continued to yell threats at the victim.
Police documents said the victim served Griffiths' friend in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.
Police attended later that night and watched CCTV footage of the incident.
At about 11pm on May 18, 2024, police attended Griffiths' home in Kelso and arrested him.
In Bathurst Local Court, Griffiths' solicitor Simone Thackray said her client was "overwhelmed" and "frustrated" that McDonald's wouldn't serve him.
"He had a rough childhood and dropped out after year 10," she said.
"He's had various jobs and has the support of Veritas House to get a house."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis gave Griffiths a conditional release order for 12 months, which includes abstaining from alcohol and drugs during that time and not being able to attend the victim's workplace.
The conditional release order requires Griffiths to not commit any further offences for that period.
If he breaks the order, he can be re-sentenced for the offence.
