More men wanted by police with a string of charges attached

Two men in the Central West have had warrants issued for their arrest with police asking the public for help in locating them.
The first person, Bradley Hamilton is wanted for alleged offences relating to domestic violence with his whereabouts currently unknown by police.
Records show the man is 34 years old.
While he is known in the Coonamble and Narrabri areas, police said they recently received information that Hamilton could be in the Orange area.
He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, and about 165 to 170 centimetres tall.
He weighs about 70 kilograms and is of a medium build with brown hair.
In other areas of the region, police attached to Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin are seeking information on the whereabouts of another male.
Aged 24, Cayden Lipscombe is wanted on a number of charges for alleged offences.
The charges relate to alleged property, stalk and intimidate, and armed-with-intent offences.
He is known in the Parkes and Forbes areas in the Central West.
Lipscombe is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, and about 155 to 165 centimetres tall.
He weighs roughly 60 kilograms and is of a thin build with brown hair.
