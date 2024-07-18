'Hotel California' fans will want to read this

Hello!
We're looking at another weekend in Orange! And there's so much to do.
What's happening this weekend?
The Australian Eagles: Life in the Fast Lane
Australian Eagles Show comes back to Orange this weekend with their 'Life in the Fast Lane' Tour. This sold out show will be at the Orange Civic Theatre at 8pm on Saturday. There's still some tickets available, we checked! If you're an Eagles fan you'll be a "Desperado" if you miss this tribute band.
Live in the Cocktail Bar: Andrew Drumond and Neil Gill
Enjoy new Winter food and cocktail menu with live music at the Greenhouse. Andrew Drummond will play some acoustic tunes from 6.30pm on Friday. Or listen to Neill Gill in the cocktail bar from 6.30pm on Saturday.
Orange Black Tie Scrum Ball
The 'Orange Black Tie Scrum' charity event is on Saturday night at the Emus Rugby Club, supporting the Gotcha4Life Foundation. Tickets are sold out so if you're lucky enough to have one you're in for a real treat. All money raised will go to Gotcha4Life Foundation.
What will the weather be doing?
On Friday it'll be mostly sunny and eight degrees with lows of minus one. There's a 90 per cent chance of one to five mils predicted. On Saturday expect a windy day with a chance of rain. It's a top of seven degrees and a bottom of two degrees. On Sunday it's a mostly sunny day with a top of nine degrees and lows of one.
July
August
September
7: Molong Show
October
8: Rockwiz Live
November
December
