New future for your local newspaper with weekend print edition

In a strategic shift towards its growing digital subscriptions business, news publisher ACM has announced its daily newspapers in Orange, Bathurst and Dubbo will switch to digital news coverage every day and expanded weekend print editions on Saturdays.
Staff at Orange's Central Western Daily, Bathurst's Western Advocate and Dubbo's Daily Liberal were briefed on Thursday on the changes, which are proposed to take effect next month.
While printed copies of the three newspapers will no longer be distributed on weekdays, the news teams of the long-standing titles will continue to keep their communities strong, informed and connected with local coverage online across the week and a bigger, better newspaper for weekend reading.
"Our strategic goal is to evolve our business model for sustainable profit growth," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.
"The new approach builds on the successful digital subscriptions progress of these mastheads in recent years and ensures that we are meeting our modern audiences where they are increasingly consuming our trusted content: online on their smartphone or tablet."
The first editions of the new-look weekend papers are expected to appear on Saturday, August 24, with digital-only publishing across the rest of the week beginning from Monday, August 26.
"This reshaping of our print and digital offering is a prudent and proactive move to better position these long-standing mastheads for continued success as the news leaders in their markets, " Mr Kendall said.
Consultation has commenced with affected staff about the new leadership and team structures and roles, with redundancies expected in editorial and sales teams if redeployment opportunities cannot be identified.
In line with the changes to these titles and their printing and distribution arrangements in central-western NSW, the smaller weekly titles Oberon Review and Blayney Chronicle will cease publishing in print and the Mudgee Guardian will move its publication day from Friday to Saturday.
"Every title in our portfolio has been affected by Meta's decision to cancel its news funding arrangements in Australia, along with rising production expenses and a shift in advertising from newspapers to the digital platforms," Mr Kendall said.
"But unlike our other daily newspapers, the three mastheads in Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo have been particularly hard-hit by unsustainable distribution costs.
"As a result, we are meeting the challenge with a strategic initiative that supports the continued sustainability of our local journalism.
"We have no immediate plans to implement this publishing model at our other dailies."
The Western Advocate's origins in Bathurst, Australia's oldest inland settlement, date back to 1848. The Daily Liberal began in Dubbo in 1874. The Central Western Daily has been serving Orange and surrounds since 1945.
Mr Kendall said the mastheads had "proud histories of serving the cities of Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo with quality, independent journalism and that will continue" through their websites, mobile apps and daily newsletters, as well as new weekend newspapers on Saturdays.
