Second teen taxi runner caught: girl charged in fare evasion

A second teenager, believed to be part of a group who evaded a cab fare in Orange on Tuesday, has been found by police and hit with charges.
Police say a group of young people were picked up by a taxi on Orchard Grove Road in Orange around 5.10am on July 16.
Roughly five kilometres away, the group was then dropped off at Hartas Lane before allegedly stealing two charging cables and running from the taxi without paying.
The incident was reported to police, who commenced an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, a 14-year-old boy attended Orange Police Station later the same day, where he was arrested around 3.30pm.
Police executed two outstanding arrest warrants for the boy for property-related offences, as well as charging him with: dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday, July 17.
As inquiries continued, police attended another home in Orange and arrested a 17-year-old girl around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 17.
The girl was also in breach of bail conditions.
She was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with: dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and breach of bail.
She was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, July 18.
The teen suspects were brought to the attention of police under a sting dubbed Operation Regional Mongoose, which targets young alleged offenders believed to be linked to serious property-related crimes.
Both the boy and girl's cases remains before the courts, with inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged by police to phone Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399 or report intel to the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
Online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
