Another rally to say 'No More' to violence in the Central West

Another "No More" Rally to call Orange residents to show their discontent about violence in the Central West.
The rallies aim to raise awareness, advocate for change, and urge Australia to address the pressing issue of violence that disproportionately impacts women, queer, disabled, and Indigenous people.
Hundreds showed up in support of the "No More" Rallies in April, and organisers are hoping for a similar turnout during July.
As part of these rallies, organisers are pushing for two national demands:
1. Mandatory trauma-informed training for first responders across Australia.
2. Funding for grassroots organisations in the domestic, family, and sexual violence sector, including men's behaviour change programs and women's refuges.
As of Wednesday, July 18, 43 women have been killed by violence according to Counting Dead Women.
"Enough is enough. And it has been enough for a long time. We need more action from politicians, and we need them to take these crimes more seriously," Founder and CEO of What Were You Wearing Australia, Sarah Williams said.
"In 2012, two men were killed, triggering a whole new law. Now, more than 60 women are being murdered every year, and we are still lacking action."
According to What Were You Wearing Australia two in five women have experienced gendered violence since the age of 15, and 53 per cent of women will experience sexual harassment in their lifetime, with an estimated 97 per cent of these cases going unreported.
"When it's us men who are the predominant perpetrators of violence, it shouldn't be left to everyone else and the victims to address and fight the issue. If we aren't willing to support and continue to deny there's a problem, nothing will change," Ethan Fraser, long-time volunteer and CFO at What Were You Wearing said.
The "No More" Rally will take place on Sunday, July 28 at 2.30pm, Robertson Park, Orange.
