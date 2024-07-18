Mystery injury solved as CYMS try to repeat 'shock' win against Mudgee

A mystery foot injury has sidelined a key part of the Orange CYMS spine but he says the team is well placed ahead of their blockbuster clash against Mudgee Dragons.
Hooker Jack Nobes will travel with the team to Glen Willow on Sunday, July 18 but will still be in a moon boot after fracturing his foot.
The injury was sustained in the match against Parkes Spacemen and was first diagnosed as a tendon issue before scans later revealed the break.
While a timeline for his return won't be known until next week, Nobes said he was just going with the flow.
"It's a fractured foot. I should be out of the boot next week and then just do the time with the rehab," he said.
"I've got no idea [for a return date], I have to wait until I get out of the boot and see how it feels.
"For the first four weeks they thought it was tendons and then I went for another scan and it turned out it was a fracture.
"It wasn't too much of a setback, nothing really changed it was just a change of diagnosis."
Third-placed CYMS faces first-placed Mudgee in a clash many would have had circled after round one.
A rejuvenated CYMS side jumped out of the blocks against the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership runners-up, applying the blowtorch to lead 36-4 at half-time.
Nobes said the result would fill them with confidence but said the side would have to work on maintaining focus for the full 80 minutes.
"We did it in round one," he said,
"I think we shocked everyone, we took it to them a little bit.
"I think the thing at the moment is probably putting it together for a longer period.
"We've had our lapses at times and we just need to put it together for 80 minutes and not have 15 minute lapses.
"They've been costing us lately and just put us on the back foot a bit."
Four games remain before finals and CYMS face a tough run home of Mudgee, Bathurst St Pat's, Dubbo CYMS and Bathurst Panthers.
Nobes revealed the squad had gotten together during the Group 10 bye on the weekend to connect and dial in their focus ahead of a big two months.
"The boys had the week off and got together and just sort of bonded as a team," he said.
"Jack's [Buchanan] been talking about just worrying about ourselves and what we can control and not worry about them.
"It's just the little things that we've just worked on all year, more or less.
"He's not going to change game plans and worry about certain things, we'll just worry about ourselves and stick to what we're working on."
