Luckless Jenolan Caves to be closed for extended period after being cut off

NSW tourist highlight the Jenolan Caves will be closed for another 18 months while its only access road is repaired.
The attraction, south-east of Oberon, had been closed since early April after the latest extreme weather event at the location.
More than 230 millimetres of rain flooded the area and caused landslips as well as damage to buildings and roads in the vicinity.
It followed a series of calamities over recent years, including a massive bushfire in early 2020, flooding in February 2020, landslips in March 2021 and landslips again in July 2022.
Transport for NSW has now confirmed the Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road will undergo extensive repairs, during which time the Jenolan Caves precinct will remain closed.
Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust director Andrew Le Lievre said the works are needed to ensure the attraction can remain open into the future.
"Jenolan Caves has faced many weather-related challenges in recent years," he said.
"The repairs to the only road into Jenolan Caves are essential and we look forward to welcoming back our guests as soon as possible.
"We have been welcoming visitors to Jenolan and our internationally acclaimed show caves for more than 100 years.
"When we open our doors again, guests will enjoy a modernised precinct and restored safe road access."
During the closure, upgrades will be completed on the Jenolan Caves site, including Jenolan Caves House.
According to a statement from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, upgrades to the house will include the guest arrival area and installing ensuites in the guest rooms.
There will also be a refurbishment to the dining room, bar and lounge and improvements to accessibility.
A boardwalk will be constructed and the car park and walking tracks will be upgraded.
