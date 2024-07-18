'Spoiling my mother for sure': big plans for $100k Orange scratchie winner

A man from Orange is gearing up to shower his mother with riches after landing a $100,000 win on an Instant Scratch-Its card.
The unexpected victory feels surreal for a Central West resident who spent $5 on a scratchie, the winning Crosswords Adventure ticket purchased from the Metro Plaza Shop in the Orange Central Square shopping centre.
An announcement from The Lott said the mas was "still reeling in disbelief" when officials confirmed his prize.
"I'm still in shock to be honest," the man said.
"I couldn't believe my eyes when I discovered the win. I think I spent three hours going over my ticket again and again.
"It feels like someone is looking out for me from above."
The man said he didn't realise he was holding a winning scratchie until after he got home and his partner checked the ticket.
He said it was the most money they'd ever seen in their lives, describing the moment's discovery as a "once-in-a-blue-moon" experience.
But the pair don't have plans to pocket every penny from the win, with the man already preparing to share the sudden triumph with someone very special to him.
He told The Lott he'd be using the money to look after his mother and "thank her for everything" during the years.
"I'm going to be spoiling my mother for sure and she won't be able to say no," he said.
"She has done so much for me, and I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her."
As for himself, he said the extra dollars are "a lot to comprehend" and didn't want much more in terms of financials.
"I already have everything I need," he said, "[but] it will be nice to not have to worry about bills and other expenses that pop up here and there."
She has done so much for me, and I wouldn't be where I am if it wasn't for her.- Winning scratchie man on plans to spoil his mother with prize money
After selling the golden ticket, Metro Plaza Shop owners Gary and Jennifer Allen said they were "over the moon" when validating the prize.
The duo felt excited the winner was a local customer in the Orange community, describing the last 12 months as "amazing" given the winners they'd processed across all divisions and draws.
"It's been over two years since we sold our last top prize-winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket and feel it was about time for another one," Mr Allen said.
"We have a collection of winning plaques growing on our wall and we couldn't be prouder."
According to The Lott, 144 Instant Scratch-Its winners collectively took home $12.1 million in prizes during 2023.
During the same time, scratchie players flagged more than 26.76 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $249.17 million.
This data equates to more than half-a-million winners each week, tallying about $700,000 daily wins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.