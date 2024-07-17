Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Crime

City driver charged over fatal Central West crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 18 2024 - 8:30am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man from Mount Druitt has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and numerous other offences following a fatal crash in the Central West of April this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.