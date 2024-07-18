Prisoner's future soured by bumper new driving ban after random test

A prisoner who is serving a four-year jail sentence will face a driving disqualification when he eventually gets out of prison.
Daniel Mark Rudd, aged 37, appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
He was facing a charge of driving with methamphetamine in his blood.
According to court documents, Rudd was driving on Bathurst Road when he was stopped for a random alcohol and drug test at 10.10pm on January 28, 2024.
Rudd tested positive for methamphetamine, which was confirmed following a forensic analysis of a sample taken at Orange Police Station that night.
He was unrepresented when he appeared in Orange Local Court.
Magistrate David Day took note that he was serving a prison sentence already.
He is currently serving a four-year jail sentence with a two-year non-parole period for a string of offences including domestic violence and hindering police. He will not be eligible for release on parole until at least February 25, 2026.
"You won't be in a position to pay a fine for a couple of years, will you?" Mr Day said.
"Your driving matters do not help you."
Mr Day disqualified Rudd's driver's licence for six months and convicted him without further penalty for the drug-driving offence.
"All disqualifications cease while you are in custody, they restart when you are released from custody," Mr Day warned Rudd.
