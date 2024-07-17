Here's how you can help this footy club combat domestic violence in Orange

Orange United Warriors playing Blayney Bears was always going to attract plenty of interest but the clubs will come together for something greater than footy on the weekend.
The Warriors are hosting the inaugural White Ribbon game at Wade Park on Saturday July 20 when they take on the Bears.
The match will aim to raise money for the domestic violence charity and promote awareness of an issue which has plagued the Central West in 2024.
Warriors league tag player Dee Gillard said it was a topic in the forefront of people's minds especially in rural and regional communities.
"We'll be raising funds for White Ribbon which is a really worthy cause," she said.
"As we all know it's a big topic at the moment with domestic violence around the area. I believe the Central West is one of the highest areas for domestic violence at the moment.
"We just want to raise as much money as we possibly can. If we can raise as much awareness as possible it would be a massive success."
President Dan Lamb previously told this masthead it was in the immediate aftermath of the alleged murder of Forbes mother Molly Ticehurst at the hands of her former partner, the club decided to take action.
According to Counting Dead Women Australia the current register for 2024 is 43.
"We want to show our support with all the women out there that they shouldn't have to be going through any of this," Mr Lamb said.
"Especially when you're hearing about it nearly every day. It's not something that should be happening around here or in Australia at all."
The club will auction off its specially designed White Ribbon jerseys with bids open via their Facebook page.
The charity will be present at the game in addition to sponsors Orange Local Aboriginal Lands Council and Orange Aboriginal Medical Service.
Lamb said it was hoped the match could become a permanent part of the club's Woodbridge Cup fixture.
"Most definitely," he said.
"We will be talking later down the track about that but it's something we want to do yearly and obviously raise more funds."
