Daily drug use lands council plant worker with driving disqualification

A driver admitted to injecting methamphetamine earlier on the same day he was caught with the drug in his system.
Simon Ian Atkinson of Wellington Street, Molong, was stopped by police on Bundarra Crescent, Orange for roadside testing at 11pm on March 26, 2024.
He returned a negative breath test but tested positive to methamphetamine.
Atkinson was arrested for a secondary test and was taken to Orange Police Station. An analysis of his sample returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
When asked about the drugs he said he uses methamphetamine daily and injected the drug at home that morning.
He was sentenced at Orange Local Court on July 11, 2024.
The court was told Atkinson needed his driver's licence because he worked as a plant operator for Cabonne council.
Magistrate David Day told him the only way for him to not be detected was to not engage in methamphetamine use.
He disqualified Atkinson's driver's licence for six months and convicted him without further penalty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.