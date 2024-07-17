Do you know these iconic landmarks? New music video shot in Orange streets

Some of Orange's most well-known locations have featured in a music clip for a rising country music star.
Orange's Robbie Mortimer released You Got That Love at the start of July, building on the success of his debut single, Blow The Speakers, which racked up over 500,000 streams, landed on Spotify's 'New Music Friday AU and NZ' and various Apple Music editorial playlists.
The new music video, shot in Orange, captures the iconic tree-lined streets of the city while Mr Mortimer also shimmies and jigs his way through the fruit and veg and dairy sections at Ashcroft's IGA.
Mr Mortimer appears on Moulder and Hill street too, and says the single's quirky music video sums him up best.
"As soon as I recorded the song, I knew I wanted to make a music video that matched the energy and fun depicted in the feel-good lyrics and aligned with my humorous and cheeky side," Mr Mortimer said.
Filming in Orange was something he's always wanted to do, too. And working alongside director Craig Honeysett was the ideal collaboration.
"The idea came to me from noticing the use by date on my milk bottle as I was having breakfast one morning. It just struck me as a fun way to start a music video, so I then brainstormed a bit and took it to ... Craig Honeysett and together we laughed our way through a storyboard," he said.
Mr Mortimer was also able to work alongside renowned songwriters Wyatt Durrette - who has also written for country music superstars Luke Combs and Zac Brown Band - and the legendary Busbee - who has worked with Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Pink and Katy Perry.
He was also able to work with producer duo MSquared, which was a first for Mr Mortimer.
He says You Got That Love is a dream come true.
"To write, collaborate and connect with Wyatt - the writer of some of the biggest country songs of our generation - is one of the most rewarding things I have done in my music career to date," he said.
"I recorded Blow The Speakers with Jared Adlam and that's a very comfortable creative environment for me. Working with Michael and Michael was new, and I was a little out of my comfort zone - but that was a good thing. They're amazing and I'm absolutely stoked with the result."
Mr Mortimer is currently taking the stage by storm as the feature artist on the Professional Bull Rider's Association (PBR) Monster Energy Tour and later this year he'll make his Groundwater Country Music Festival debut alongside a line-up of Australia's best performers.
