Green thumb in court after cops find monster-sized cannabis plants

A man has claimed full responsibility after police found nine cannabis plants ranging from 1.3 metres to two metres in height at his home.
Gene Allan Tosh was not at his Glenroi home when police arrived with a search warrant at 9.32am on April 4, 2024.
However, his co-accused was at the address while the police searched the house and yard.
The police found the nine cannabis plants during the search of the back yard.
The plants were growing in and around a purpose built garden in a small greenhouse.
They were supported with wire and a frame and the property's perimeter fence was also raised to conceal the plants from neighbouring properties.
Police also found cannabis leaf inside the house, including on drying racks in a bedroom.
A search of a drawer near the kitchen revealed 10 small resealable bags containing cannabis seeds.
Also located within the drawer were two resealable bags containing cannabis.
The two bags weighed 48.4 grams and 21.8 grams respectively. Police also found a small set of scales and two small containers containing cannabis grindings.
The total weight of the cannabis leaf seized was 265 grams.
The co-accused initially told police the cannabis in the drawer belonged to both of them for personal use.
She said she knew of the plants in the backyard but did not tend to them.
At 8am on April 10, 2024, 33-year-old Tosh handed himself in at Orange Police Station.
He participated in an interview and said all the cannabis in the house was his.
Tosh also said he solely grew and cared for the nine cannabis plants and the cannabis in the house was from a previous harvest.
He also told the police the co-accused was against the growing of they plants but would still smoke a small portion of it after it was dried.
He appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Solicitor Rebecca Scott said Tosh pleaded guilty at the earliest possible time.
"He has admitted he grew the plants for his own personal use and smokes a couple of joints a night to help him sleep," Ms Scott said.
She said although his record was not of assistance to him he has been referred to a cannabis clinic to address his drug issues.
"He has been going weekly, he will be going fortnightly going forward," she said.
Magistrate David Day said Tosh's offending was aggravated by prior drug convictions.
However, he also acknowledged that he's receiving treatment for his drug misuse disorder.
"The fact that he self medicates is a concern," Mr Day said.
"This requires not just convictions but a custodial sentence."
Mr Day sentenced Tosh to community based jail sentences for cultivating a prohibited plant and possessing 265 grams of cannabis leaf.
He gave him a nine-month supervised intensive correction order with 30 hours of community service.
As part of his ICO conditions he will have to participation in rehabilitation and treatment programs as directed.
