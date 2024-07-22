Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Green thumb in court after cops find monster-sized cannabis plants

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 23 2024 - 7:34am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has claimed full responsibility after police found nine cannabis plants ranging from 1.3 metres to two metres in height at his home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.