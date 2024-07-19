Speed slashed as major highway undergoes water blasting to fix intersection

A key section of one of the region's main highways will remain at a lower speed limit while maintenance work continues to improve the road surface.
Transport for NSW has reduced the speed limit on the Mid Western Highway near Hahn Road to 60km/h, with a warning to exercise caution in the area.
The reduced speed limit has been in place since a truck rollover on July 11.
The normal speed limit for the Mid Western Highway, which links Blayney and Cowra, is 100km/h.
However, road workers are in the area utilising a large water blasting machine as maintenance work on the road at Carcoar continues.
Work began in the area, not far from the Central West Live Stock Exchange, on Wednesday, July 17.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said the high-pressure water blaster removes material that builds up over time on the road pavement to provide an improved road surface.
They said water blasting is a routine maintenance technique utilised by Transport across the NSW road network.
It's expected the work will be complete by the weekend, weather permitting.
In a statement provided to the Central Western Daily, the spokesperson said the winter period in the Central West can present drivers with "very challenging conditions: slippery surfaces due to rain, snow and ice".
"All motorists are advised to drive to conditions, heed all warning and speed signs and take extra care on our roads during periods of poor weather and reduced visibility," the spokesperson said.
Typically, water blasting removes material such as dirt and oil that builds up on the road over time, but also material that 'bleeds' through the gravel to the surface of the road.
The work accompanies recent upgrades on the Mid Western Highway, which includes:
