'This is what it should look like': new drug and alcohol hub to target ice use

Orange has been locked in as one of 12 new hubs across the state to address and help those with substance use issues following a multi-million dollar injection from the government.
People at risk of harm from alcohol and other drug (AOD) use will benefit from greater access to support and treatment after additional money recently hit the colour city.
Awarded $3.7 million in funding from the NSW government, Orange Aboriginal Medical Service (OAMS) is the first six in a dozen not-for-profit services to grab shares in a $33.9 million package over a four-year span.
After his team of six already hit the ground running in the first round of funding, OAMS CEO Jamie Newman says the increase to services and all-in-one support hub is the answer to long-term success surrounding addiction issues.
"The ones who fall through the gap are presenting with drug and alcohol problems, but that's just what's on the surface when we're talking about addiction and why people lost their way," Mr Newman said.
"We're in the middle of a [domestic violence] epidemic where women are dying, families are being separated, kids keep going into care, men to jail, and people are homeless with chronic mental and physical health problems.
"Throw drugs and alcohol into the mix and it's easy to see that people need a whole range of other support, which is why we need a comprehensive AOD hub to address it all.
"So, I hope this sends a strong message to the community that if you're suffering from addiction, this is where you get the wrap-around help for all of it."
An all-inclusive AOD support services, the hub is part of the government's response to the Special Commissions of Inquiry into methamphetamine, commonly known as the drug "ice".
Each of the new hubs will be tailored to "a priority population" identified in the ice inquiry as "facing disproportionate barriers" surrounding access to care.
This includes: people aged 18 and over in contact with the criminal justice system, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, pregnant women, people at risk of homelessness, people living in regional and rural areas, and people with co-occurring mental health needs.
Member for Orange, Phil Donato said the new service delivered through OAMS will be of great benefit to those struggling to combat their drug and alcohol use.
"We know that having access to care is an important step for people seeking help to address their substance use, so having these new hubs available will make a huge difference in their lives," Mr Donato said.
"This hub will play an important role in delivering the very best care to people in the Orange community."
Several agencies will join forces to dole out a partnership-style of AOD services, delivering case management, counselling and psychosocial programs for people in need.
Staff will also link the hub's users to broader health and social support services, coordinating care in a multidisciplinary way to connect community services together.
"This kind of thing has never really been readily available in Orange and smaller regional communities, and this is what it should look like," Mr Newman said.
"Working in silos in terms of care and health services has never worked for any person in addiction; we only have to look at the overall figures in our community to know that."
