Why Hooper swapped the Sydney 'hustle and bustle' for the Emus backrow

He fled the everyday hustle and bustle of Sydney but for 80 minutes on a Saturday, Emus forward Cory Hooper barely stops to take a breath.
The off-season recruit from Warringah Rats has settled in well at Endeavour Oval, consistently being one of Emus best.
He said he'd been pleased with his performances so far, playing across the back row in the flanker and number eight positions.
"I'm loving it, it's a great culture there," he said.
"I'm pretty happy, I think there's been the good games and bad games as a team.
"We're travelling along pretty well and sort of starting to hit our strides pretty well, I think."
Hooper played his junior rugby at Bathurst Bulldogs and St Stanislaus' College before moving to the Shute Shield.
Hooper played colts and then up through grade at the Rats, briefly crossing over with now Orange City Lions coach Greg Lee.
But a desire to come home and be closer to his partner paved his way to Emus.
"I was over the hustle and bustle of Sydney and then my partner was living up here," he said.
"I just wanted to move back, and be close to her.
"I knew a couple of the players there [at Emus] already, I grew up with Fletcher Wright and then Mark Mark Jackson, I knew him from Warringah.
'The pace of play and the way everyone takes their roles is sort of the big learning point [he's taken from Shute Shield].
"If you can just do your role, the whole team will benefit and it doesn't matter how quick the game's going at that point, if everyone's just doing their thing, it seems to work pretty well."
Emus let a lead slip late against Bulldogs in their last start, the second time this Blowes Cup season they've gone close to ending the defending premiers' unbeaten run.
They face Dubbo Kangaroos at home on Saturday July 20 before again hosting Cowra Eagles and then making the big trip west to battle Forbes Platypi for second place on the ladder.
Hooper said the key to being there on grand final day and preventing a Bulldogs three-peat would be maintaining focus.
"We just mainly talked about the little moments of switching off which let them into the game and gave them that momentum and just making sure that when we are up and leading in a game like that," he said.
"We need to make sure we can just keep that momentum our way and not let them have the moments that allow them back into it.
"We want to use the game against Dubbo to really put in a good 80 minute effort and show that we can do that as a team.
"Not switching and then using that to hopefully build a bit of momentum into Cowra and then Forbes."
Emus v Dubbo Roos at Endeavour Oval
Orange City Lions v Cowra Eagles
Both fixtures kick-off at 3.15pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.