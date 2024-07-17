Spotting a sexual abuser is much easier than you think

The one we think we all know about, sexual assault (including unwanted touching, penetration and/or stealthing). Oh my god. Imagine removing a condom without permission? WTF is the matter with you? Like the feel of skin? I have some advice, none of which is printable. Condoms are good for multiple reasons and using one is a matter of necessity in so many relationships, one-night stands or other connections. Get with the program or go to a therapist.