Gang of teen taxi bandits dismantled: boy charged after fleeing scene

A teenager wanted by Orange police has copped extra charges after being linked to a group of youths who failed to pay for a cab fare.
During the early hours on Tuesday, July 16, police say a group of young people were picked up by a taxi on Orchard Grove Road in Orange around 5.10am.
Dropped off at Hartas Lane some five kilometres away, the group then allegedly stole two charging cables before fleeing from the cab without paying.
The incident was reported to police, who commenced an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, a 14-year-old boy attended Orange Police Station later the same day, where he was arrested around 3.30pm.
Police executed two outstanding arrest warrants for the boy for property-related offences, as well as charging him with: dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and breach of bail.
He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Wednesday, July 17.
The teen suspect was brought to the attention of police under a sting dubbed Operation Regional Mongoose, which targets young alleged offenders believed to be linked to serious property-related crimes.
The boy's case remains before the courts, with inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged by police to phone Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399 or report intel to the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
Online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
