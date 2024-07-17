Where can you find the best Pinot Noir in Orange? Here's your first stop

Where can you find the best Pinot Noir in Orange?
Your first stop might have to be Swinging Bridge Wines after its 2022 Hill Park Pinot Noir was featured at The Real Review Top Wineries of Australia Dinner in Sydney.
The Pinot received a 96 point score from the Real Review, rating it the number one 2022 Pinot Noir in Orange.
Swinging Bridge winemaker and owner, Tom Ward, attended the dinner - which was held at Poetica Bar and Grill - showcasing the Orange Region Pinot Noir alongside a stellar lineup of wines from around Australia.
"We're thrilled to be recognised as one of the best wineries of Australia," Mr Ward said.
"Ratings and recognition like this reflect plenty of hard work both in the vineyard and winery and reaffirm that the level of quality we're striving for in Orange makes us competitive on a national stage."
The title of number one 2022 Orange Pinot Noir accompanies a growing number of accolades for the five-red Star Halliday winery, including number one 2021 Orange Pinot Noir (Real Review), the most successful exhibitor at the Orange Wine Show for two years running, as well as Tom receiving the Graham Gregory Trophy for his outstanding contribution to the NSW Wine Industry in 2023.
