'Exciting future': Orange mum upskills in childcare during industry shortage

When Vanessa Allan moved from Lithgow to Orange she decided she wanted to contribute financially to her household. It wasn't an easy decision because she had young children at home, but then she noticed a shortage of childcare workers in the region.
"When my husband found an opportunity in Orange, we moved as a family. With young babies to care for, I considered a career change to contribute to our single-income household," Ms Allan said.
After 17 years as a vet nurse, she decided to transition into Early Childhood Education and Care.
"I noticed many childcare centres in Orange needed more staff, so I took the leap knowing the demand was there. My learning journey has given me an exciting future, whether pursuing higher education or a promising career," Ms Allan said.
"My education at TAFE NSW secured me a job at Orange City Council's childcare centre before I've graduated, opened doors and prepared me for the future."
Skilled worker demand for Early Childhood educators is predicted to increase nationally by 22 per cent by 2026. The NSW Government has also committed $769 million for 100 new preschools by 2027, with some in the Central West.
TAFE NSW Orange student, Ms Allan, is studying a Certificate III Early Childhood Education and Care and said her learning has given her a competitive edge in the industry and prepared her for lasting career success.
Ms Allan is one of many Orange residents who are future-proofing their careers by upskilling in priority industries with TAFE NSW.
TAFE NSW Chief Delivery Officer, Janet Schorer said TAFE NSW is committed to delivering a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the growing demand in the Central West region.
"Ms Allan is an example of the high-quality graduates TAFE NSW is training to meet skills demand now and into the future.
"Over the next 10 years, more than 9 out of 10 new jobs will require post-secondary qualifications. TAFE NSW is crucial not only for the future of the Central West regional economy but also for providing people with skills for current and future job markets.
"Semester 2 is about to start, making it the perfect time to explore the range of courses at your local TAFE NSW campus. Whether you prefer online, face-to-face, or teacher-led virtual classrooms, we have study options to suit your needs," Ms Schorer said.
