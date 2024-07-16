Have you seen this man missing from Orange?

NSW Police are appealing for public assistance after a man was reported missing in Orange.
Michael McHatton, aged 38, was last seen at a home on Trinity Place, Orange, about 4pm on Monday July 15.
When he could not be located, officers attached to Central West Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of thin build with short brown hair and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue raincoat, purple jumper, grey track pants with a white stripe and white shoes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
