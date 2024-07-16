Fictional sex stories don't wash with cops

The man responsible for leading police on a high-speed pursuit before regaling officers with fictional stories of his sex life has been handed a jail sentence.
Our court reporter was at local court last week to hear the sentence handed down, after the driver sped away from the police doing more than 120km/h in Orange.
In council, the investigation into the 'debacle' on Lords Place has been handed down to council.
Investigator Brooke Pendlebury, from Pendlebury Workplace Law, conducted the review into the maligned future cities project in Orange's CBD - and you'll find those findings here this morning.
ICYMI: four people were taken to Orange Hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on on Mount Canobolas. Journalist Emily Gobourg had those details.
Catch-up: check out all of our photos from the bumper Bulls-Rhinos derby in the Woodbridge Cup. Sports journalist Dom Unwin doubled-up and was behind the lens at Molong on Sunday.
Most people would know Ronald McDonald House legend Rebecca Walsh ... but do you know how she landed in such a vital role for Orange? Senior journalist Tanya Marschke has the story.
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
