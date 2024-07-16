Inside the Lords Place investigation: what was revealed out of key report

Allegations councillors were misled in the lead-up to trees being axed and car parking spaces wiped out on Lords Place have been quashed.
The findings from an independent report into the $1.58 million Lords Place South development have been released.
Completed by investigator Brooke Pendlebury, from Pendlebury Workplace Law, the 59-page report looks at the consultation period in the lead-up to the October 18, 2022 vote for the Future Cities project.
In her report, Ms Pendlebury said it was clear councillors were provided with enough information to make an informed decision on the project.
She says the fact 10 trees would be removed as the project's first action was clear in information handed to councillors, and "it was logically inferred" that not all of the car spaces removed could be restored in the event of a reversal.
A total of 67 parking spaces were on the Lords Place block between Summer and Kite streets prior to the work, with 44 retained in the proposed project.
Not all 23 of those missing parking spaces were returned to the strip. However, councillors had more than enough opportunity to query how many would be reinstated, Ms Pendlebury said in her report.
She says the omission of the details surrounding the return of car parking spaces in the information submitted to councillors does "not reveal any apparent misleading or inaccurate information".
"Given the abundance of information available to councillors prior to October 18, 2022, with respect to the Lords Place South Concept and the significance parking played in discussions and debate about the issue, I am satisfied that if councillors were voting for the upgrade on the condition of the ability to reverse the upgrade in due course, then it was incumbent on the councillors to see more detail with respect to the actual process of reversal," the report's conclusion reads.
The review considered the following:
Ms Pendlebury interviewed and received information from a range of people throughout the process. Those included councillors, Jason Hamling, Gerald Power, Frances Kinghorne, David Mallard, Glenn Floyd, Jack Evans, Kevin Duffy and Tammy Greenhalgh.
She also heard from council directors Mark Hodges, Ian Greenham, Scott Maunder, people and culture manager Jen Sharp, communications and engagement manager Nick Redmond and engagement officer Ellie Bryce.
A range of other people, who have remained anonymous, were also interviewed.
The report includes a detailed run of events from around August. It showed on October 18 councillors resolved to adopt and implement the draft Lords Place South Concept Plan, among other recommendations handed down at that meeting.
It also highlights work beginning on the project around 8.30pm on October 19 - the day after the meeting. The work began following an email with a timeline of projected events for work sent to councillors and businesses along Lords Place South.
Cr Floyd said in the lead-up to the investigation: "I knew it was a trial and could be reversed which was why I voted yes to it ... perhaps council should have told us that car spaces were being taken away."
While Cr Duffy was under the belief should the Lords Place South project proceed work to build a multi-storey car park on the Ophir Car Park site would ramp up.
"Council misled councillors by advising they would have a car park. There is no car park," Cr Duffy said.
The independent report was requested by Orange City Council CEO David Waddell to review the planning, approval and construction of the Lords Place South Future Cities development.
Ms Pendlebury found none of the matters raised in council's resolution to conduct a review constitute any failing on the part of the council officers, "with respect to the planning, approval and construction of the Lords Place South Future Cities development".
In the lead-up to the investigation, Frances Kinghorne - who kicked-off the push for external review - said the review was an important step.
"We got this wrong," Cr Kinghorne told the Central Western Daily.
"I want to show we understand that and want to learn lessons from the project so we ... do not have a repeat of this debacle."
