Inside the Lords Place investigation: what was revealed out of key report

Whether all relevant accurate information was officially given to councillors prior to the approval

Whether all required/usual planning protocols and procedures were undertaken in relation to this matter

Whether there were any concerns raised by staff involved in the development, especially in relation to the apparent haste in implementing the project and if so how were these concerns addressed?

Whether the immediate start on the project was consistent with regulations, especially in relation to the effective blocking of any potential rescission motion.

Whether there was effective consultation/communication with the business owners during the development. Did the minutes of the meetings held, accurately reflect the content of those meetings and were these minutes adopted at subsequent meetings?

Whether the differences between the concept plans and the actual development were necessary, especially in relation to the arrangement of the double tree pits as perpendicular to the footpath, rather than angled to align better with the parking spaces.